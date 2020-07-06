Wardell’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

TSM’s Matthew “Wardell” Bowman Yu has come out of the gates swinging and made a name for himself in VALORANT.
The former Counter-Strike player saw relative success with North American organizations Rogue and Ghost Gaming. But after years of competing, he never truly made it to the top tier of play.
When it comes to VALORANT, though, Wardell is on another level. The Canadian-born Jett main has won tournament after tournament, carrying team MouseSpaz before signing with TSM in June.
Since then, Wardell has won four consecutive tournaments, with the latest and most impressive on the list being T1’s Showdown. He beat T1 in convincing fashion, taking down brax, AZK, crashies, food, and Skadoodle 3-0.
Here’s a full list of Wardell’s VALORANT settings.