Wardell’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

TSM’s Matthew “Wardell” Bowman Yu has come out of the gates swinging and made a name for himself in VALORANT.

The former Counter-Strike player saw relative success with North American organizations Rogue and Ghost Gaming. But after years of competing, he never truly made it to the top tier of play.

When it comes to VALORANT, though, Wardell is on another level. The Canadian-born Jett main has won tournament after tournament, carrying team MouseSpaz before signing with TSM in June.

Since then, Wardell has won four consecutive tournaments, with the latest and most impressive on the list being T1’s Showdown. He beat T1 in convincing fashion, taking down brax, AZK, crashies, food, and Skadoodle 3-0.

Here’s a full list of Wardell’s VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.65
eDPI260Scoped Sensitivity1.1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Razer Abyssus

Crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 5 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 /0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace
Ability 1Mouse 5
Ability 2E
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityC
Steelseries 6Gv2

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways