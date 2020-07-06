Wardell’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

TSM’s Matthew “Wardell” Bowman Yu has come out of the gates swinging and made a name for himself in VALORANT.

The former Counter-Strike player saw relative success with North American organizations Rogue and Ghost Gaming. But after years of competing, he never truly made it to the top tier of play.

When it comes to VALORANT, though, Wardell is on another level. The Canadian-born Jett main has won tournament after tournament, carrying team MouseSpaz before signing with TSM in June.

Since then, Wardell has won four consecutive tournaments, with the latest and most impressive on the list being T1’s Showdown. He beat T1 in convincing fashion, taking down brax, AZK, crashies, food, and Skadoodle 3-0.

Here’s a full list of Wardell’s VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.65 eDPI 260 Scoped Sensitivity 1.1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Razer Abyssus

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 2 / 2 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 /0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Ability 1 Mouse 5 Ability 2 E Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability C Steelseries 6Gv2

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off

Map settings