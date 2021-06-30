Vicious to stand in for NiP at EU VCT Stage 3: Challengers One closed qualifier

The opening round of the closed qualifier will be played today at 2pm CT.

Benjamin “vicious” Guilotte will be playing for Ninjas in Pyjamas at the EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One closed qualifier as a sub, he announced today.

It’s unknown who won’t play for NiP since the org hasn’t announced that yet, but VLR.gg has listed him over the team’s in-game leader, Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans. This EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One closed qualifier match will be NiP’s first since April 16 when they lost to Team BDS in EU VCT Stage Two: Challengers Two.

Gonna be helping out @NIP this VCT as sub 🐦

Might throw some birds in enemies face for my bro @Jadyleet

#VCT — vicious (@viciousVALO) June 30, 2021

Vicious, on the other hand, has been waiting for an opportunity in free agency since he left the NoPoaching roster earlier this month. The 20-year-old Swedish player has used Viper in 66.7 percent of his matches in the past 60 days, according to VLR.gg’s statistics, and has averaged a 1.38 K/D ratio and 149.2 ADR.

The EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One closed qualifier is set to kick off today after the open qualifier ends. Eight teams will move up to the stage where NiP, Fnatic, Team Liquid, Acend, FunPlus Phoenix, Vitality, Team BDS, and Guild Esports await.

All of the EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One closed qualifier opening matches are scheduled for 2pm CT and only eight of the 16 teams will advance to the main stage, which is set to run from July 7 to 11. You can stay up to date with scores, results, and standings of the closed qualifier here.

