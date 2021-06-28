EU VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1 closed qualifier: Scores, standings, results

The first step of the final stage of EU VCT.

As we enter the final stretch of the inaugural year of the VALORANT Champions Tour, European teams have a lot to be excited about with more Masters slots to fight for.

Prior to Reykjavík, eight teams from across Europe, Turkey, and the CIS region fought for just two EMEA slots at Masters Two. This time, 12 teams from across EMEA will fight for four spots at Masters Three Berlin, with six of those teams coming directly from Europe.

With four of the six Europe spots on the line in Challengers One, there’s added incentive for teams to come out of the gate hot to start Stage Three. Unlike previous stages, Europe is using an open and closed qualifier prior to the start of the Challengers main event. Eight teams have been directly invited to the closed qualifier as a result of their performances in Stage Two and eight more squads will join the closed qualifier via the open qualifier.

Who is your favorite team playing against in the #VALORANTChallengers Stage 3 Week 1 Open Qualifier? — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) June 28, 2021

The closed qualifier will be a double-elimination bracket, with the top eight teams moving on to the main event. Unlike North American qualifiers, the bracket doesn’t continue after the teams have qualified. The main event will have its own double-elimination bracket with the top four teams qualifying for the EMEA Challengers Finals.

The open qualifiers begin on June 28 and the closed qualifier starts on June 30. The matches will be streamed on the official VALORANT Twitch channel, as well as the VALORANT EU Esports Twitch channel.

Participating teams

Fnatic

Team Liquid

FunPlus Phoenix

Acend

Guild Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team BDS

Team Vitality

Eight more teams will be determined via the open qualifiers. Several top-tier, high-profile teams are competing in the open qualifiers, including G2 Esports, Team Heretics, Excel Esports, Alliance, and others.

Photo via Riot Games

Fnatic, Liquid, FPX, and Guild all reached the EMEA Challengers Finals in Stage Two. Both Fnatic and Liquid moved on to Masters Two Reykjavík, where Fnatic reached the grand finals.

Matches will be played on the newest patch, 3.0. But the new agent KAY/O has been disabled.

Schedule and bracket

The closed qualifier begins on June 30 and ends on July 2. The official schedule and bracket haven’t been released yet with half the field still to be determined. There will be two rounds of upper bracket play and two rounds of lower bracket play.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

