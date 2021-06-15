The next round of the VALORANT Champions Tour in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is about to get underway. But before the first qualifiers kick off on June 28, there are a few notable changes to take in mind.
Stage three will feature a much-requested double-elimination format and include hundreds of more teams. A total of two qualifiers, two main events, and finally the Challengers playoffs will decide which four teams make it to VCT Masters Berlin in September.
Format
Qualifier one
- One qualifier for each territory, including Europe, Turkey, and CIS
- Open and closed qualifier
- Up to 512 teams in the single-elimination open qualifier
- The top eight teams advance to the closed qualifier
- Eight teams from the open qualifier and eight invited teams will compete in the double-elimination closed qualifier
- Invited teams based on a combination of factors, including performance in previous stages
- The top eight teams from the closed qualifier will advance to the first main event
Main event one
- Each of the three territories will have its own main event
- Double-elimination format
- Eight teams in each event
- The top four teams from Europe and the top two teams from Turkey and CIS will advance to the EMEA Challengers playoffs
- The bottom four teams from Europe and the teams placed third to six in Turkey and CIS will roll over to the second event
- The seven and eighth-place teams in Turkey and CIS will secure a spot in the second closed qualifier
Qualifier two
- Similar to the first qualifier, the second qualifier will be split into two parts
- Up to 512 teams will compete in the single-elimination open qualifier
- The top eight teams that have not already qualified for the playoffs will be invited to the closed qualifier
- The top four teams in each territory will advance to the second main event
Main event two
- Eight teams will fight a slot in the EMEA Challengers playoffs
- One event per territory
- The top teams teams from Europe and the top teams from Turkey and CIS will advance to the playoffs
EMEA Challengers playoffs
- Top 12 teams across EMEA
- Six teams from Europe, three from Turkey, and three from CSI will compete online in a double-elimination bracket
- The top four seeds will receive a bye-win in the first round of the event
- The top four teams at the end of the event will qualify to VCT Masters Berlin
VCT Masters Berlin
- The event will feature 16 teams from around the world
- Four teams from EMEA, three from NA, two from Brazil, two from Korea, two from Japan, two from Southeast Asia, and one from Latin America
- The winner and runner-ups will receive circuit points, cash prize
Schedule
- Qualifier one: June 27 to July 2
- Main event one July 7 to July 11
- Qualifier two: July 20 to July 24
- Main event two: July 28 to Aug. 1
- EMEA Challengers playoffs: Aug. 12 to Aug. 22
Streaming options
Every match includes live commentary and can be found on VALORANT’s official Twitch channel. A Turkish, Russian, German, French, Italian, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, and Finnish broadcast will also be available over the course of the circuit.