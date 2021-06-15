The next round of the VALORANT Champions Tour in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is about to get underway. But before the first qualifiers kick off on June 28, there are a few notable changes to take in mind.

Stage three will feature a much-requested double-elimination format and include hundreds of more teams. A total of two qualifiers, two main events, and finally the Challengers playoffs will decide which four teams make it to VCT Masters Berlin in September.

Format

Qualifier one

One qualifier for each territory, including Europe, Turkey, and CIS

Open and closed qualifier

Up to 512 teams in the single-elimination open qualifier

The top eight teams advance to the closed qualifier

Eight teams from the open qualifier and eight invited teams will compete in the double-elimination closed qualifier

Invited teams based on a combination of factors, including performance in previous stages

The top eight teams from the closed qualifier will advance to the first main event

Main event one

Each of the three territories will have its own main event

Double-elimination format

Eight teams in each event

The top four teams from Europe and the top two teams from Turkey and CIS will advance to the EMEA Challengers playoffs

The bottom four teams from Europe and the teams placed third to six in Turkey and CIS will roll over to the second event

The seven and eighth-place teams in Turkey and CIS will secure a spot in the second closed qualifier

Qualifier two

Similar to the first qualifier, the second qualifier will be split into two parts

Up to 512 teams will compete in the single-elimination open qualifier

The top eight teams that have not already qualified for the playoffs will be invited to the closed qualifier

The top four teams in each territory will advance to the second main event

Main event two

Eight teams will fight a slot in the EMEA Challengers playoffs

One event per territory

The top teams teams from Europe and the top teams from Turkey and CIS will advance to the playoffs

EMEA Challengers playoffs

Top 12 teams across EMEA

Six teams from Europe, three from Turkey, and three from CSI will compete online in a double-elimination bracket

The top four seeds will receive a bye-win in the first round of the event

The top four teams at the end of the event will qualify to VCT Masters Berlin

VCT Masters Berlin

The event will feature 16 teams from around the world

Four teams from EMEA, three from NA, two from Brazil, two from Korea, two from Japan, two from Southeast Asia, and one from Latin America

The winner and runner-ups will receive circuit points, cash prize

Schedule

Qualifier one: June 27 to July 2

Main event one July 7 to July 11

Qualifier two: July 20 to July 24

Main event two: July 28 to Aug. 1

EMEA Challengers playoffs: Aug. 12 to Aug. 22

Streaming options

Every match includes live commentary and can be found on VALORANT’s official Twitch channel. A Turkish, Russian, German, French, Italian, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, and Finnish broadcast will also be available over the course of the circuit.