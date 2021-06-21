VALORANT Year One Anthem trailer possibly leaks VCT Champions Los Angeles

Fans might be able to see the best teams compete in the U.S.

The VALORANT Year One Anthem trailer potentially leaked the location for the VALORANT Champions event since a poster that says VCT Los Angeles can be seen in the background.

The VALORANT Champions Tour has allowed fans to see the best teams in each region compete against one another while they fight for points to make it into the Champions tournament at the end of the year. Teams also played on an international stage during the Masters Two Reykjavik tournament and Masters Berlin will feature the best teams from each region.

Little information about the Champions tournament has been revealed, but fans do know the top 16 teams in the world will compete at the event. Sentinels have already earned their spot in the tournament and the rest of the teams have one more stage to make it into the event.

The new VALORANT Year One Anthem potentially gave fans their first hint at where the VALORANT Champions event will take place, however. During the video, a poster for VALORANT Champions can be seen on a wall and the bottom of the poster appears to say Los Angeles.

This likely indicates the Champions tournament will take place in Los Angeles and will be the VCT event hosted in the U.S. Riot Games has not officially revealed the location for VALORANT Champions, but Los Angeles seems like a logical choice.

Fans will likely learn the actual location for VALORANT Champions soon and will find out if the poster was a teaser or maybe an inside joke from the developers.

