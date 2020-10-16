VALORANT’s game-breaking Killjoy Turret exploit is back—and this time, it’s on Icebox

VALORANT‘s new map is causing some trouble.

One VALORANT player discovered a game-breaking exploit on Icebox today, allowing Killjoy’s Turret to be placed outside the map. The Turret can spot enemies through walls and shoot at them, revealing their location, slowing them, and whittling down their health. Dot Esports tested this glitch out and found similar results.

To reproduce the exploit, players need to go to the corner of Kitchen that has a tall plant in a white pot. By looking at the floor at this precise spot, your Turret indicator should disappear. Simply place the sentry and it’ll appear under Kitchen.

What’s even more problematic is that there doesn’t appear to be a way to destroy the Turret. Dot Esports tried in vain to wall bang the sentry from different angles. And Brimstone’s ultimate doesn’t seem to affect the Turret either.

While it’s fairly easy to use this exploit, it’s a game-breaking glitch that adversely affects the integrity of matchmaking. Even though Icebox hasn’t been enabled for ranked mode yet, players might still risk getting banned for giving themselves an unfair advantage.

This isn’t the first time players have discovered a way to place Killjoy’s Turret outside the map. A player previously found a similar exploit on Split, which allowed the sentry to poke at enemy players from under the map. This exploit had a counter, however. Players simply needed to shoot at the same location that the Turret’s bullets came from to destroy it.

It’s unclear if Riot is aware of this bug. But since Icebox is being tested for stability before being enabled in Competitive queues, it’ll likely be patched out shortly.