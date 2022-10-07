VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this

Logging into VALORANT and queueing up for a match is an everyday occurrence for fans of the game. Generally, this process is as smooth as it gets, and players hardly run into any errors. Though Riot Games does a decent job of keeping its servers up, there can still be times when players run into errors that prevent them from logging into VALORANT.

Most errors will have their dedicated codes, making them easier to fix, while others will be more sneaky, and players won’t realize that something’s wrong for a while. Getting stuck on a loading screen in VALORANT is a perfect example since you’ll naturally think that the game’s just taking longer than expected to load.

If it’s taken you longer than five minutes to load into a match or the game itself, then you may have gotten stuck on a loading screen.

Though relaunching the game will always be a quick fix, there are a few changes you can make to ensure you never get stuck on a loading screen in VALORANT.

Reduce VALORANT’s CPU usage

Players usually get stuck on a loading screen in VALORANT when the game’s CPU usage skyrockets. If you’re running VALORANT running on high frames even when you’re in the main lobby, then it may have pushed your gaming system to its limits.

Limiting your in-game FPS is the easiest way to reduce VALORANT’s CPU usage. While you’re in the main lobby, limit your FPS to 30, and you can turn it back up after you load into a match.

Restart VALORANT

When you get stuck on a loading screen in VALORANT, you’ll have no choice but to restart your game. A simple relog will get you unstuck, and you should be able to get into a match in most cases.

Update VALORANT, your drivers, Windows

VALORANT can also get stuck on a loading screen due to software anomalies. To make sure that it isn’t your outdated operating system and drivers causing such an error, you should update them to their latest version.

In cases where a minor error is causing players to get stuck on a loading screen, Riot may release a hotfix. Check for pending updates and install any available ones before you try logging into VALORANT again.