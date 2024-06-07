Valorant PS5 and Xbox Series X beta: Console release date, how to sign up for access, and more

After what feels like years of rumors circulating in the background, Riot Games has finally confirmed that its franchise five-vs-five shooter VALORANT is coming to consoles this year.

While an official, global release date has not been confirmed yet, we do know that the first taste of VALORANT console action is coming much sooner than later via a limited beta in specific regions. This will give players ample time to test out how the game plays on console and enjoy whatever new features are coming with the game’s arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Want to get in on the action? You can.

VALORANT console limited beta dates and details

"Relax, I've thought of everything."

The limited beta for VALORANT on consoles begins on June 14 and will be available to players in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, and Japan. A possible rollout to other regions around the globe could occur shortly after.

Console players will not be able to match against PC players as Riot Games feels crossplay would not maintain competitive integrity. Players will have access to cross-progression, though, sharing inventory and XP progression across PC and consoles.

How to gain access to the VALORANT console limited beta

Players in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, and Japan can register their interest in the VALORANT console limited beta on the official website. Full details regarding beta sign-ups and eligibility will be posted here once they become available.

When VALORANT first launched in 2020, players earned access to the closed beta by connecting their Riot account to their Twitch accounts and watching specific streams on Twitch.

