Is VALORANT cross-platform?

VALORANT is a PC game many players have been waiting for on different devices. It is not uncommon for Riot Games to port its games onto mobile, but the devs have yet to port them onto console. VALORANT is one of the few games that would most likely get a host of players if it did come to consoles or mobile. It is a team-based FPS that is as popular as Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty. If the devs were to move it to consoles or mobile, they would need to decide whether to add cross-play.

Normally, Riot has added cross-play whenever it’s developed a game for PC and mobile. Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra are great examples of Riot’s immediate implementation of cross-play into its games. This would make you think that if VALORANT came to consoles or mobile, it would be cross-play like the two other games from Riot. That is not likely to be the case, thanks to League of Legends.

Is there cross-play in VALORANT?

There is no cross-play in VALORANT, and we wouldn’t assume cross-play would come. Cross-play appeals mostly to console players because while consoles require cross-play to play together, PC players have no problems playing with their friends online. There is also a debate on whether or not it’s fair to PC users that console players get help with aiming, which wouldn’t help the game keep its established player base.

We’ve seen this happen with League, where the PC and mobile versions are separate, thanks to League of Legends: Wild Rift. Riot can always create a different but similar game to keep mobile players happy as an alternative to limiting cross-play.