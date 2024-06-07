VALORANT console release countdown: Exact start time and date

Ever since its debut in 2020, VALORANT has always been a PC-first experience, but this coming year, the popular first-person shooter will be releasing on console so everyone can finally get a chance to feel the excitement on their own platforms.

Recommended Videos

Although Riot Games has brought VALORANT to consoles, the developers are making significant changes to the game to help with certain gameplay aspects that wouldn’t translate as well from PC to console. Since VALORANT is a game that leans on extreme precision and great teamwork, for example, these ingredients must be perfectly emulated for a controller-based experience.

If you’re excited for the upcoming VALORANT console release date, here is the exact countdown for the start time and date.

VALORANT console start time and date

A new market enters the battlefield. Image via Riot Games

Unfortunately, Riot Games has not revealed the official release date for VALORANT on consoles, but the developers have said that there will be a limited beta testing period for those on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

The beta will start on Friday, June 14 in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan, before possibly opening up to other global regions. Head over to Riot’s official beta site to check on regional availability, while also registering interest in participating in the beta.

If you’re preparing your calendar for VALORANT‘s limited beta, here is how long you’ll need to wait before you can enjoy one of the best first-person shooter games in the market on console. While there isn’t a set release time as of yet, this counter counts down to 12am CT on June 14.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 0 5 : 3 2 : 2 0

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy