VALORANT players imagine how many credits each ultimate would cost

In a different timeline, there might be a VALORANT game where your ultimates are bought with credits, just like the rest of your utility.

On Oct. 15, VALORANT players thought about what would the game look like with purchasable ultimates. Of course, the game balance would pretty much not exist since teams would be able to snowball way faster as the original Reddit post mentioned, but we’re not here to talk balance. Let’s have a little bit of fun.

The main agents players immediately brought up were (unsurprisingly) Chamber and Jett. Their ults have an incredibly high kill potential you shouldn’t be able to simply buy. One fan claimed Chamber’s ult should be at least 4,700 credits, but many agreed it can’t be on the same level as the regular Operator. Maybe somewhere around 5,500 creds? Even that feels a bit low.

The rest of the ultimates were priced by the community between 2,000 and 5,000 credits. Skye’s ult was priced at 1,500 credits, Cypher’s 2,000, Raze’s and Neon’s were both around 2,500 to 3,000. The ultimates that ended up being the most expensive (over 4k) were Astra’s, Viper’s, and Breach’s.

One fan jokingly wrote: “Omen’s ult would be a solid 2 credits just to annoy you when you look at your credit count next round.” Some players would inevitably be left frustrated whenever they saw a balance of 2,998 credits, a good way to throw the enemy off apart from teleporting across the map.

Some were outraged by players pricing ultimates on the same level as rifles, but it’s important to note if you buy an ultimate, you might have to opt for a weaker loadout like a Spectre instead of a Phantom.

This means the game would change a lot from the economy perspective. Since most of the ults are not simply for fragging, teams would need to adjust their strategies quite a bit. “Like if an ult cost 3000 or something, then one person might be like ‘I am buying ult this round so I won’t have a gun’ while others wouldn’t need to do that,” a player noted.

In the end, it’s all just memes, and thank god for that. As one fan wrote: “Being able to buy breach ult would make the game unplayable lmao,” and I don’t even want to imagine that.

About the author