VALORANT players can use sound radius circle to line up Viper’s Snake Bite ability

Knowing a few ability lineups can significantly improve your VALORANT performance and help you become an asset on any team. Lineups can be difficult to learn, especially when they involve pixel-perfect placements. But players have found a way to use the sound radius circle on the mini map to make it easier to line up Viper’s Snake Bite ability.

Reddit user plknifer posted a clip showing how the Snake Bite ability lands on the edge of the sound radius circle. They launched the ability just as the edge of the circle was on the entrance to B Main, and it landed exactly where intended. The ability helped secure a kill without a difficult lineup.

Player’s can use this trick to perform a rough lineup on any map to help their team in a pinch. This should help every Viper main use their abilities more effectively since it doesn’t add a complex lineup spot and can be used almost anywhere.

The sound radius circle is also often overlooked by players. Some don’t realize the circle can help you determine when it’s safe to run without alerting to the enemy, which can make it easier to move around the map. Hopefully for players, this new tactic will highlight the benefits of the radius circle.