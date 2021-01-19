VALORANT players can receive free Zoomer Pop gun buddy via Prime Gaming

Expect more in-game promos down the line as well.

VALORANT players can receive a new, free in-game reward, the Zoomer Pop gun buddy, by linking their Riot account to their Amazon Prime account.

To receive the gun buddy in-game, players will have to sign into their Prime Gaming account to claim the drop. Then, players must link their VALORANT account to Prime Gaming to gain access to the gun buddy.

Canned energy for the Agent on the go.



Crack open the Zoomer Pop Gun Buddy by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts:https://t.co/uUGSRcUFjw pic.twitter.com/yn35QNSoiE — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 19, 2021

From there, once their VALORANT account is successfully linked to Prime Gaming, the Zoomer Pop gun buddy will be available in the VALORANT client.

Since September, Amazon and Riot have been partnering up to give VALORANT players an exclusive set of in-game promotional items on a monthly basis. For last month’s promotion, Riot teamed up with Amazon to hand out 10 Radianite points to players who connected their Riot account with Prime Gaming.

The gun buddy itself, which resembles a green and black soda can, marks the first Prime Gaming promotion for VALORANT’s second episode, “Formation,” which began on Jan. 12.

If you missed out on any of the Prime Gaming promotions from 2020, it’s too late to backtrack and pick up the items that you may have missed. But players should be set to receive more promotions from Prime Gaming throughout the course of 2021. Prime Gaming is free to try for 30 days for all non-members of Amazon Prime.