Riot teams up with Prime Gaming to dish out exclusive VALORANT loot starting next week

Amazon Prime members are in luck.

Riot is once again partnering up with Prime Gaming to deliver free in-game items to Amazon Prime members. And now, Riot’s newest title, VALORANT, is getting some love starting next week.

“We’re kicking things off next week on September 16 with the Netter Treter Gun Buddy, straight from the collection of our resident sneakerhead, Killjoy,” Riot said.

Riot is starting the partnership off with a Killjoy-themed gun buddy, which will be available next Wednesday, Sept. 16. Future Prime loot will include sprays, too. It’s unclear if weapon skins will be a part of the free Prime rewards since they typically carry a hefty price tag.

To be eligible to receive the reward, players need to have an Amazon Prime membership. And if you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Players can then visit the Prime Gaming VALORANT loot page to link their accounts together and claim the reward.

VALORANT fans will have to claim their loot relatively fast, however. Once a new month starts, previous Prime loot will become unavailable.