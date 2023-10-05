VALORANT players are sharing the most bizarre moves they’ve seen against Killjoy’s Turret

Getting ‘pew-pew-ed’ by Killjoy’s Turret is probably the most embarrassing way to die in VALORANT, and players have apparently adopted some weird ways to try to avoid that—only to fail hilariously.

Under a Reddit post dated Oct. 4, several VALORANT players dropped the most bizarre things they saw their enemies do to a Killjoy Turret, and we just can’t stop laughing at most of them.

“My story is in a pistol round, I witnessed an enemy jiggle peak my turret for a full minute, and finally died to it,” the main post read. “He kept dinking it with Classic. I think he was new.” Well, sometimes it’s just hard to take that tough machine of 100 HP down.

Another player shared how their enemy Omen appeared to be trying to smoke off the Turret but had other questionable things in mind. “Omen once smoked the Turret off, then hid in the smoke with the turret so… we couldn’t see the turret kill him?” they said.

If you think that was strange, here’s one VALORANT player who traded a kill with the Turret: “I was under heaven, and the enemy came from above while my Turret was also at heaven, and we both missed our shots 6/6 of Sheriff, but my turret didn’t, and he died.” Can Killjoy get any luckier?

Besides these, I was surprised by the number of players who choose to blatantly ignore the Turret, hoping to be able to confuse the Killjoy. It’s literally giving out your position and damaging you. “I’ve had so many Turret kills from people just actively choosing not to break the Turret and tank the bullets,” one player wrote.

I, too, had a moment of embarrassment against Killjoy’s Turret—thankfully, just once. Not a duelist main, but I tried using Raze’s Blast Packs (Satchels) to get into Ascent’s B Site once, messed up my movement, and then died to the Turret which was placed above the box in B Main Spawn side.

It took me a couple of hours to realize why I messed up the satchel moves—the Turret bullets slowed me down.

Well, we all learn from mistakes, and Killjoy’s Turret isn’t a thing any VALORANT player should take lightly.

