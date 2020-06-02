VALORANT error code 59 explained

VALORANT’s official launch is finally upon us. But a pesky error may be bursting your bubble.

A brief “error code 59” search on the VALORANT subreddit will reveal numerous players complaining about an inability to connect to the platform. And since Riot doesn’t have error code 59 listed on its support page, problem-solving the issue is difficult.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Here’s what we know about error code 59.

The error seems to appear whenever Riot is doing work on its servers, with many EU players reporting the issue.

Riot’s service status page claims there’s “emergency maintenance in progress” as of 9:33am CT. The message also says the “platform is currently unavailable” while the maintenance is being performed. It appears to be affecting all regions.

It doesn’t seem like there’s anything players can do on their end aside from wait patiently. As soon as Riot is able to get the servers under control, players will likely be able to jump back into the action.

Since today marks VALORANT’s official global launch, Riot’s servers are likely overloaded from the large number of players simultaneously logging on.

Players eager for server updates can check Riot’s service status page or the VALORANT Twitter.