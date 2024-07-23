VALORANT Champions 2024 anthem combines K-pop with iconic VCT moments

Riot Games released the VALORANT Champions 2024 anthem music video today, a beautiful blend of K-pop and unforgettable moments in the VCT.

On July 23, “SUPERPOWER” featuring K-pop artists KISS OF LIFE and Mark Tuan was released as the VALORANT Champions 2024 anthem—and it’s another banger. Not only is the song super catchy, but the music video also contains beautifully animated scenes referencing certain pros and moments in the VCT, as pointed out by players and fans.

The person with glasses and the trophy has to be TenZ. Screenshot via Riot Games

One scene, for example, seems to depict beloved Sentinels star TenZ swinging on a chain while holding a trophy. You could argue this could be any person, but the round glasses, hairstyle, and trophy all point to TenZ and Sentinels’ big win at Masters Madrid earlier this season.

When it comes to iconic VCT moments, the “SUPERPOWER” music video includes the highest of highs with an incredible ace as well as the lowest of lows with a devastating knife kill. And of course, the animators had to recreate the epic Brimstone ace by last year’s Champs MVP, Demon1. The scene shows Demon1’s Brimstone taking down DRX’s team one by one on Fracture to win Evil Geniuses the round and prove he’s among the best shooters in the game. They even animated the iconic player cam of him putting a finger to his lip to silence the doubters.

On the flip side, we also got a short scene of a Phoenix ultimate gone wrong. Around halfway through the music video, we see KAY/O getting a knife kill onto Phoenix after the latter’s Run it Back ran out of time. This is a direct reference to a big match between Team Liquid and OpTic when ScreaM used his ultimate in a one-vs-one situation against Victor.

As KAY/O, Victor snuck behind the spot where ScreaM ulted from in Ascent’s B Main and knifed him from behind as soon as he respawned there. This not only became a silly battle pass spray but also serves as a warning to all Phoenix players to use their ultimates carefully—especially when you don’t have a teammate watching your back.

These aren’t the only players and moments woven into the music video. Go back and see if you can spot anything else. And you can watch VALORANT Champions 2024 starting on Aug. 1 to witness more legendary plays featuring the best teams and players in the world.

