Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.

“Unfortunately, we lost our former player Gizem Harmankaya,” Unknownpros said today in an official statement. “Our condolences to her family and to all the fans. Rest in peace.”

Başımız sağ olsun.



Eski oyuncumuz Gizem Harmankaya'yı maalesef kaybettik. Ailesine ve tüm sevenlerine baş sağlığı diliyoruz.



Huzur içinde uyu Gizem. pic.twitter.com/vEUx7ZgbjC — Unknownpros (@Unknownprosgg) February 8, 2023

Harmankaya lived in the Kahramanmaraş region of Turkey, which was one of the regions affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that severely destroyed not only parts of Turkey but Syria as well and killed thousands of people. Over 11,000 people have been found dead, according to The New York Times. Rescue teams across the two countries continue looking for people while the rest of the world is sending donations to humanitarian relief.

Harmankaya played VALORANT professionally for Galakticos Sirens and Vivace Vista, in addition to playing for Unknownpros. She played her last event for Unknownpros at the Rebels Finals event in August 2022, according to VLR.gg.

Since the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, Dot Esports has reached out to multiple VALORANT pros following the catastrophe. Players like Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder, Mehmet “cNed” Yağız İpek, and Melih “pAura” Karaduran are safe, but some of the players contacted said they’re yet to hear from some of their family members after the earthquake.

If you’re looking to donate to support those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, you can visit UNICEF’s website.