Turkish VALORANT pro reportedly trapped by earthquake leads to public call for rescue

She has yet to be found.

Several members of the Turkish VALORANT community are calling for help from the authorities as a professional player is reportedly trapped under rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Turkish VALORANT professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya, who played for the UnknownPros Female team, was not responding to those looking to contact her, as reported yesterday by Dot Esports.

Luie lived in the Kahramanmaraş region of Turkey, which was struck by the 7.8 earthquake. The disaster has killed more than 5,000 people at the time of publication with the death toll continuing to rise, according to BBC News.

Image via UnknownPros

Today, however, unconfirmed reports have said Luie has been found but is trapped under rubble from a collapsed building. “Her boyfriend Doğukan touched [her] or something, she didn’t get a reaction and her body is cold, please, can the teams GET HELP NOW?,” according to Human resources management student Selin Tok.

A Turkish VALORANT player who has monitored the situation told Dot Esports that Luie is not responding to calls for help from those on-site.

ARKADAŞIMIZ GİZEM HARMANKAYA’YA ULAŞAMIYORUZ. 24 SAATTİR ENKAZ ALTINDA YA DA NE YAPIYOR HABER ALAMIYORUZ. LÜTFEN YARDIM EDİN @wax0fpsz az önce de paylaşmıştım bilgisi olan varsa iletişime geçin pic.twitter.com/0jRIaWhejd — Tolunay Ören (@gutitoli) February 7, 2023

An image has circulated online that appears to show a hand under the rubble, which has been shared extensively. Dot Esports cannot confirm whether this is Luie in the image, however.

ÇOK ACİL

Acil RT yapıp yayın yalvarırım

Arkadasımın eli gözüküyor ekip yok vinc yok

🚨 Yardım çağrısı:



Gizem Harmankaya, 36 saattir enkaz altında ve sadece elini görebiliyoruz. Yetkililere yalvarıyoruz lütfen yardım edin. Şazi bey isa yusuf alptekin bulvarı Ebrar sitesi K blok pic.twitter.com/JLxcnVIsi7 — Rhilla 🌙 (@esraayksk) February 7, 2023

Others have said Luie has been awaiting help from authorities for over 36 hours.

If you’re looking to donate to support those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, you can visit UNICEF’s website.