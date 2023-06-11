Strange strategy leads to EDG fumbling a comeback against T1 at VCT Masters Tokyo

A 12-11 scoreline in a professional VALORANT LAN match is a nail-biting point for all, and so was today’s third incredibly close VCT Masters Tokyo series between T1 and EDward Gaming on the Pearl map, which went from a sensational comeback to a heart-breaking outcome in overtime.

The Chinese prodigy team lost the series despite pulling off an excellent comeback on the third map, and it may have something to do with an unconventional choice made by EDG’s star duelist Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang in the decider’s 24th round.

The score was even at halftime—both teams won six rounds each and were ready to switch sides. But T1 went big in the second half, grabbing six consecutive rounds and denying EDG a chance to counter their strategies at every step.

After the scoreline hit 6-11 in favor of T1, Zmjjkk found his momentum with the Operator, the weapon he has proven great feats with. And to every fan’s delight, the potent player-weapon duo didn’t disappoint, finally cracking T1’s solid code.

Zmjjkk’s exceptional performance with the Operator, in combination with nobody, CHICHOO, and Smoggy’s support, took the scoreline to 12-11, where EDG was just one round away from winning the series.

But then, something odd happened after T1 took a much-needed timeout. During the Buy Phase of Round 24, despite carrying over the Operator from EDG’s win in Round 23, Zmjjkk chose to go with the Vandal and tossed away the pricey sniper rifle.

Now, Zmjjkk’s decision seems strange for a couple of reasons. First, he did very well with the Operator, picking multiple kills per round and providing excellent support to his team. Second, EDG had no economic crisis and were on the defense—a perfect setup for using the one-shot sniper.

But the Vandal isn’t an inferior weapon either—it’s one of the best assault rifles in VALORANT. Zmjjkk, being EDG’s duelist main, should be able to wield it with ease, as fans would like to think.

Unfortunately, Zmjjkk fumbled a crucial one-versus-one fight against T1’s Munchkin in Pearl’s A Art section—winning this duel would have given EDG a huge advantage and control over the A Link and Art area. Consequently, EDG’s players fell one by one, taking the scoreline to 12-12.

In overtime, T1 closed the game by winning two consecutive rounds, ending EDG’s run for the day.

It’s needless to say that EDG’s flattering comeback in the decider match had a lot to do with Zmjjkk’s excellent sniping mechanics. So, it’s slightly difficult to comprehend why he chose to go with the Vandal last minute when the Operator strategy worked for him.

Zmjjkk also displayed his sniping caliber on the second map—Haven—of today’s final series. He secured multiple exceptional four-kill rounds with the Operator, astonishing fans in the audience with his superior movement and on-point aim.

You wouldn’t want to miss out on his spirited four-kill performance with the Marshal in Round Two of Haven.

While it isn’t fair to blame the outcome entirely on the weapon-switching strategy, one cannot help but wonder: what if Zmjjkk was perched on the A Link box with an Operator? Would EDG have managed to nail T1 down and secure their first VCT win? After all, the 19-year-old is a beast with snipers, and having an Operator while holding that off-angle would have given him a considerable advantage.

EDG has been sent to Group A’s elimination bracket with today’s loss in VCT Masters Tokyo. They will face the loser of Group A’s second matchup, featuring NRG Esports and Natus Vincere, on June 13 at 4am CT.

