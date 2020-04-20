Sova Recon Bolt trick found on Bind’s defensive side in VALORANT

You'll be able to take control of the A to B teleport zone.

A VALORANT player discovered a strong way to use Sova’s Recon Bolt earlier today that could destroy the plans of the attacking side on Bind.

When shot from a certain angle in the A bombsite, the arrow can bounce two times and land in the chokepoint between the teleport at the center of the map and B site (often called Hookah).

This can be impactful when used in coordination with teammates or to simply discover an enemy’s location.

The trick is also easy to learn. It’s located in the northeast corner of the map. You’ll want to remember to enable both bounces of the Recon Bolt with right-click (default keybind) and shoot at the corner with the arrow at max range.

After some attempts in custom games, you should quickly learn how to land that shot perfectly. The hardest part of the trick is that Sova must go to an uncovered location to land the shot, which means you’ll need help from a teammate.

Since the launch of the VALORANT closed beta, many players have tried to find strong trajectories for the agent’s abilities. Many possibilities are open since the map has no invisible ceiling, which means that every ability can be thrown over walls, such as Sage’s orbs on Bind.

The end date of VALORANT’s closed beta has yet to be revealed. The game will officially launch later this summer.