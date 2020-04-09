ML7 showcases 2 spots to sling Sage’s Slow Orbs for an early-round advantage on VALORANT’s Bind map

If Sage wasn’t already on every VALORANT team, this neat trick may change things.

Team Envy content creator mL7 broke down two ways players can use Sage’s Slow Orb to push a point on the Bind map today. By slinging the ability into the sky at a specific spot, you can potentially devastate a defending team with icy terrain.

You know me – in every game I love finding preset ways of using my abilities, so check out these 2 #Valorant Sage slowing orb spots on Bind. pic.twitter.com/0XbDFTbZW7 — mL7 (@mL7support) April 9, 2020

When your squad is mounting an attack on point A in Bind, shooting an orb through an opening in a specific building can shut down an enemy’s defense. Players need to stand behind a drain that’s on the floor and look up at the hole.

Screengrab via mL7

Aiming your cursor and firing the orb at a specific point throws it at the platform defending teams use to look over point A, filling it all with ice.

Phoenix can similarly sling his Hot Hands ability through the opening, one VALORANT player discovered yesterday. But since his projectile’s trajectory doesn’t go as far as Sage’s, it’s a bit harder to pull off.

ML7 also discovered a similar strategy when attacking point B. VALORANT players need to stand in front of the crates next to the teleporter and look up.

Screengrab via mL7

Your cursor should be placed in between two poles jutting out from the roof of the building. The Slow Orb should then fill the defending team’s corridor with ice and help your squad mount an all-out attack on the point.

VALORANT fans looking for more next-level strats can tune in to mL7’s Twitch channel.