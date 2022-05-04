Sources: Usain Bolt’s VALORANT team WYLDE set to rebuild for next VRL season

Dublin-based organization WYLDE, co-owned by athlete Usain Bolt, is set to make several changes to its VALORANT roster for Stage Two of the upcoming French Regional League, according to one source with knowledge of the deal.

WYLDE is set to sign former Goose House player “Keiko,” former Natus Vincere player Vladyslav “arch” Svistov, former Heretics player Alhan “jakexd” Meguenni, and former Surreal Esports player Enes “RieNs” Ecirli to its VALORANT roster. Inactive player Tristan “Dawn” Bornet is set to be promoted back to the starting roster.

The team will compete in the upcoming VRL France: Revolution, which is scheduled to begin on May 10. The league includes teams such as Team BDS, OG, and MAD Lions. The playoffs will commence following the conclusion of the regular season at a later date. The winner of this event will qualify for the VRL Finals.

WLYDE finished in sixth place in Stage One, which concluded on March 20. French team Sector One earned qualification to the VCT Promotion tournament by defeating Team BDS in the final. But they were taken down by Surreal Esports and EXCEL, which eliminated the team in last place. Both FOKUS and BIG earned a spot in the VCT Stage Two EMEA Challengers, which is set to begin on May 13.

WLYDE was founded by Stephen Daly and David Cronin. The team is notable for its co-ownership by eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, who’s widely regarded as the fastest man in the world.