Sources: TSM Academy to add Harmful to starting lineup, In0x as coach

TSM Academy will sign Mohammed “Harmful” Choudhary as its fifth VALORANT player and Theodor “In0x” Bjornsson as its coach, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Harmful has bounced around various teams, such as OOKERS and Squirtle Squad, throughout the past year. In December 2021, Harmful landed a deal with Andbox after a brief trial. But mere days after he was signed to the roster, his contract was terminated by the New York-based organization.

Harmful was left out to dry because, by this time, most organizations had already finalized their rosters for the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour season. Harmful made his return to play with TSM Academy in the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship: Open 13 in January. He assumed the role of Jett, in place of Brandon “bdog” Sanders, who had recently departed for Luminosity Gaming. With the addition of Harmful, the team claimed the trophy, winning 2-0 over Knights in the grand finals.

In0x, a former player for the likes of Cosmic Divide and DIVIZE, will make the transition to coach and lead the team, sources say. In0x most recently played for Cosmic Divide, who frequented Nerd Street Gamers events and Knights Monthly Gauntlets. Throughout his playing time, he appeared on a variety of agents but primarily played the controller role.

With these new additions, TSM Academy will look to dominate third-party tournaments since they aren’t allowed to compete in the VCT due to organizations being unable to have two rosters compete simultaneously.

The roster is playing in the YFP Winter Classic, where they have reached the quarterfinals and will face Balanced Esports on Feb. 22 at 4pm CT.