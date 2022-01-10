Sources: T1 VALORANT finalizes Seven deal

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding youngster Johann “seven” Hernandez, he’s set to join T1’s VALORANT team following his release from 100 Thieves yesterday, multiple sources told Dot Esports and journalist Max “Purest” Katz.

The 16-year-old was linked to a move to T1 on Dec. 13, according to a report by Upcomer. But the move ran into complications during the contract phase. Following the unsuccessful negotiations, the deal looked dead, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Katz reported that the deal was “off the cards,” on Jan. 2. But a deal was eventually struck between Seven’s representatives and T1 that will see the youngster complete the org’s VALORANT roster.

T1 has made multiple roster moves over the winter offseason. The organization announced the departure of former Counter-Strike players Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham and Timothy “Autimatic” Ta today.

The organization recently acquired free agent Josh “pwny” VanGorder as the fourth member of its VALORANT roster, as first reported by Dot Esports on Jan. 8. Pwny is yet to be announced by the organization, however.

The team is led by former Counter-Strike in-game leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, who played for 100 Thieves’ VALORANT roster prior to his acquisition by T1. Steel’s last match for 100 Thieves was a loss against Envy during the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three Berlin semifinals, which concluded on Sept. 19.

Seven will likely join Pwny and Steel on the T1 roster alongside Zander “Thwifo” Kim and Rahul “curry” Nemani.

T1 is set to compete in the upcoming North American VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers One open qualifier. Details of the event are yet to be released by Riot Games, however.