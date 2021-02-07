Sentinels stomp Immortals to win VCT North America Challengers One

Despite a 1-0 disadvantage heading into the grand finals, Sentinels dominated Immortals in three straight maps to take the series 3-1 and win VALORANT Champions Tour’s $20,000 grand prize.

Immortals began the affair with 1-0 advantage coming from the winner's bracket, but Sentinels quickly evened the score with a 13-3 thrashing on Split. Michael "dapr" Gulino notched 19 kills with only 3 deaths as Sentinels were in control from start to finish.

Sentinels got off to a commanding start on Bind as well, and despite a late push from Immortals, they were able to hold on and secure a 13-8 victory and take a 2-1 series lead. With momentum on their side, Sentinels refused to let Immortals back into the series on Icebox with another dominant victory, 13-4, to secure the series and trophy.

Immortals entered the final series after their best run of VALORANT ever. They had not dropped an entire series in either the open or closed qualifer before the grand final, winning 10 straight best-of-three matches before facing Sentinels.

They've been aided by some new faces in Nicholas "NaturE" Garrison and Rhett "Kehmicals" Lynch, who joined just weeks before qualifiers. Before the grand finals, they'd won all their Bind maps, and only lost on Ascent and Icebox once each.

Sentinels is a familiar sight in the grand finals of a premier North American VALORANT event. They've already won events such as Pop Flash, the PAX Arena Invitational, and the JBL Quantum Cup. Their only stumbles during Challengers came in a the open qualifier to Immortals, and an early loss to Luminosity Gaming in the closed qualifier. They later avenged that loss in the lower bracket and have now avenged their second loss of the tournament as well.

Both Immortals and Sentinels join Luminosity and XSET as direct invites to the second NA Challengers event. The open qualifiers for Challengers Two will still be stacked with the likes of TSM, 100 Thieves, Envy, Gen.G, and several others. The top four teams at Challenger Two will receive invites to the first Masters event.