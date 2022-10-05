North American organization Sentinels is set to sign two former XSET players to begin the rebuild of its VALORANT roster for VCT 2023, multiple sources have told Dot Esports.

Both in-game leader Rory “Dephh” Jackson and superstar Zachary “zekken” Patrone will join Sentinels. The pair will become the third and fourth new signings for the organization for next year’s VCT season, which will begin in February.

The rest of the Sentinels roster is incomplete, but the org has internally discussed the additions of several new players.

Zekken and Dephh were crucial to the success of XSET, one of the most dominant teams in North America over the past VALORANT season. XSET qualified for Champions and managed to take down teams like Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix at the tournament.

But, XSET was defeated by North American rivals OpTic Gaming and lost a rematch FPX in the second round of the losers bracket.

Yesterday, Sentinels announced former XSET head coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir and former Ghost Gaming coach Adam Kaplan had joined the coaching staff, just hours after it was reported by Dot Esports.

Syyko has joined Sentinels as head coach while Kaplan will take up the strategic coaching role.

Sentinels is set to compete in the kick-off tournament next February, which will feature all 30 partnered teams from across EMEA, the Americas, and Asia. The three-week tournament will be held in São Paulo, Brazil.