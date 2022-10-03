Sentinels adds 2 prominent coaches to rebuild VALORANT roster

North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire multiple staff members to revamp its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Former XSET coach Don “SyykoNT” Muir is set to join Sentinels as its head coach, while former Ghost Gaming coach Adam Kaplan will join as the strategic coach. Both staff members are working with multiple players to finalize the roster.

At time of writing, the Sentinels roster remains incomplete.

Sentinels has remained active in the market but several deals are yet to be finalized. The full roster should be completed soon, however. It remains unlikely that both Tyson “TenZ” Ngo and Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan will be a part of the starting roster next year since both of their respective contracts will expire at the end of the year, as first reported by Dot Esports.

Syyko is known for his tenure with XSET, which saw the organization attend VCT Champions, the most anticipated VALORANT event of the year, last month. He, alongside in-game leader Rory “dephh” Jackson, led XSET to a top-six finish.

XSET were defeated by former Masters champions OpTic Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix, which ended their tournament run.

Kaplan, however, was of great interest to Sentinels prior to the acquisition of former FaZe Clan player Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty. Kaplan elevated the Ghost team throughout his tenure. Most notably, Ghost finished second in the group stage of VCT NA Stage Two Challengers in June.