Riot officially reveals Fade, new VALORANT initiator

VALORANT fans have finally gotten their first official look at Fade, the new spooky agent that has been teased for weeks.

Fade was first revealed before DRX and ZETA DIVISION faced off in the lower round of 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík today. While fans didn’t get an official look at her new ability set or gameplay, a new cinematic trailer will be revealed on April 24 during the event’s grand finals.

Throughout the past week, small teasers of Fade terrorizing other agents have been posted on social media, giving fans a glimpse at how the character will interact with other characters. Fade’s abilities haven’t been officially revealed, but it’s clear she will be able to significantly hinder other agents.

Fade was officially confirmed to be an initiator in a State of the Agents blog in March and that her ability set would feature an “intimate feeling when hunting down enemies.” Patch 4.07 also added several new lore elements to the Shooting Range, including an audio recording of the rest of the team capturing Fade. Players can even find her prison cell in the basement near Brimstone’s office, and entering his office causes a spooky debuff that obscures the screen to occur.

Fade will likely be introduced in act three, which should go live on April 26. Fans can tune into the Masters Reykjavík grand finals on Sunday, April 24 to get another look at the upcoming agent.

