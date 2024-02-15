Category:
Valorant

Riot just relaunched VALORANT Champions 2021 bundle in China, and players aren’t happy

Please release it for everyone, Riot.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 05:19 am
The Champions 2022 Vandal and Karambit, two highly sought after VALORANT skins.
Image via Riot Games

Most VALORANT players would be thrilled at the idea of the exclusive and beloved Champions 2021 bundle relaunching on their server, and now China is getting this special treatment. Fortunately for players in the region, the bundle is available far cheaper than its initial price, but global players think it’s unfair.

Recommended Videos

For anyone unaware, the VALORANT Champions 2021 bundle first launched in November 2021 to commemorate the finale of the introductory VCT season. It was available for almost three weeks before it left the store. As a limited-edition bundle, Riot said the collection wouldn’t return to the store after the timer expires.

Naturally, players able to shell out the required VALORANT Points (VP) didn’t waste time getting the exclusive Champions 2021 Vandal and Karambit, and they’ve been among VALORANT’s most popular and rarest cosmetics since then. While the collection never returned to the store as promised, Riot bent its rule for China, and here’s where the debate starts. 

VALORANT launched globally in 2020, but it was only in 2023 that China welcomed the game. So, gamers in China missed out on the opportunity to unlock many exclusive skins that we’ve been able to get so far. Considering this gap, Riot’s initiative seems fair. Interestingly, however, the relaunched bundle is priced at 4,400 VP, while the original price was 6,264 VP—which does seem biased to a some degree.  

Many of us began playing VALORANT much later and never had the opportunity to get the bundle. Yet, we thought it was an exclusive bundle that wouldn’t return. Relaunching the bundle destroys the essence of a bundle being called “limited,” even if it’s for a region that didn’t have the game for as long as global players.

Even if the global community were to adjust because of the launch delay, players in China get to buy the bundle for a drastically lower price, and it’s hard not to call it unfair. No wonder many VALORANT players are looking for ways to get a Chinese account, like using a VPN, just for a chance to get the Champions 2021 bundle they missed. 

“Wish they could do a drop that lasts only 24h or even just 12 or less to keep it limited I understand having it be rare tho,” one tweet reads, reflecting the requests of many fans who would give anything to get the game’s “best Vandal skin.” Whether Riot pays heed to rising community requests is something we’ll have to watch out for in the future.

related content
Read Article VALORANT Champions Tour teams up with iBUYPOWER for official PC partnership and ace giveaway
Promotional image of an iBUYPOWER gaming PC with VCT Americas branding.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Champions Tour teams up with iBUYPOWER for official PC partnership and ace giveaway
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 14, 2024
Read Article VALORANT’s new Valentine’s bundle just reminds us how alone we really are
Duo's Day bundle with Player Cards, Sprays, and Gun Buddies.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s new Valentine’s bundle just reminds us how alone we really are
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 13, 2024
Read Article 10+ cringe VALORANT duo names
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
10+ cringe VALORANT duo names
Olivia Richman Olivia Richman and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Bad win rate? Avoid these VALORANT agents to win more ranked games
Jett staring at Yoru in a VALORANT cinematic.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Bad win rate? Avoid these VALORANT agents to win more ranked games
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 13, 2024
Read Article The Cypher era: How one of VALORANT’s weakest agents went on to become a mandatory pick
Cypher aiming an Operator at an enemy in VALORANT's Icebox.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
The Cypher era: How one of VALORANT’s weakest agents went on to become a mandatory pick
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article VALORANT Champions Tour teams up with iBUYPOWER for official PC partnership and ace giveaway
Promotional image of an iBUYPOWER gaming PC with VCT Americas branding.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Champions Tour teams up with iBUYPOWER for official PC partnership and ace giveaway
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 14, 2024
Read Article VALORANT’s new Valentine’s bundle just reminds us how alone we really are
Duo's Day bundle with Player Cards, Sprays, and Gun Buddies.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s new Valentine’s bundle just reminds us how alone we really are
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 13, 2024
Read Article 10+ cringe VALORANT duo names
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
10+ cringe VALORANT duo names
Olivia Richman Olivia Richman and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Bad win rate? Avoid these VALORANT agents to win more ranked games
Jett staring at Yoru in a VALORANT cinematic.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Bad win rate? Avoid these VALORANT agents to win more ranked games
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 13, 2024
Read Article The Cypher era: How one of VALORANT’s weakest agents went on to become a mandatory pick
Cypher aiming an Operator at an enemy in VALORANT's Icebox.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
The Cypher era: How one of VALORANT’s weakest agents went on to become a mandatory pick
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 12, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com