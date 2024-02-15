Riot just relaunched VALORANT Champions 2021 bundle in China, and players aren’t happy

Most VALORANT players would be thrilled at the idea of the exclusive and beloved Champions 2021 bundle relaunching on their server, and now China is getting this special treatment. Fortunately for players in the region, the bundle is available far cheaper than its initial price, but global players think it’s unfair.

For anyone unaware, the VALORANT Champions 2021 bundle first launched in November 2021 to commemorate the finale of the introductory VCT season. It was available for almost three weeks before it left the store. As a limited-edition bundle, Riot said the collection wouldn’t return to the store after the timer expires.

The ''Champions 2021'' bundle is now available in China! // #VALORANT



• Champions 2021 Karambit: 3780VP

• Champions 2021 Vandal: 1890VP

• Art of Greatness // The Flame Playercard: 250VP

• Art of Greatness // Inspiration Playercard: 250VP

• Art of Greatness // Unbreakable… pic.twitter.com/cHWBPGfzeT — VALORANT Leaks & News (@VALORANTLeaksEN) February 14, 2024

Naturally, players able to shell out the required VALORANT Points (VP) didn’t waste time getting the exclusive Champions 2021 Vandal and Karambit, and they’ve been among VALORANT’s most popular and rarest cosmetics since then. While the collection never returned to the store as promised, Riot bent its rule for China, and here’s where the debate starts.

VALORANT launched globally in 2020, but it was only in 2023 that China welcomed the game. So, gamers in China missed out on the opportunity to unlock many exclusive skins that we’ve been able to get so far. Considering this gap, Riot’s initiative seems fair. Interestingly, however, the relaunched bundle is priced at 4,400 VP, while the original price was 6,264 VP—which does seem biased to a some degree.

Many of us began playing VALORANT much later and never had the opportunity to get the bundle. Yet, we thought it was an exclusive bundle that wouldn’t return. Relaunching the bundle destroys the essence of a bundle being called “limited,” even if it’s for a region that didn’t have the game for as long as global players.

Even if the global community were to adjust because of the launch delay, players in China get to buy the bundle for a drastically lower price, and it’s hard not to call it unfair. No wonder many VALORANT players are looking for ways to get a Chinese account, like using a VPN, just for a chance to get the Champions 2021 bundle they missed.

“Wish they could do a drop that lasts only 24h or even just 12 or less to keep it limited I understand having it be rare tho,” one tweet reads, reflecting the requests of many fans who would give anything to get the game’s “best Vandal skin.” Whether Riot pays heed to rising community requests is something we’ll have to watch out for in the future.