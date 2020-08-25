Pop Flash VALORANT Ignition Series: Schedule, scores, and standings

The final North American VALORANT Ignition Series tournament kicks off tomorrow with eight teams gearing up to compete for a $50,000 prize pool.

Pop Flash, hosted by B Site, is a four-day event where some of VALORANT‘s top squads will try to assert their dominance in the NA scene. The teams will be split into two groups of four and will participate in three days of group stage play. The top two teams from each group will then duke it out in the double-elimination playoffs on Sunday, Aug. 30.

The tournament will be broadcast live on the Flashpoint Twitch channel.

Here’s the schedule, scores, and standings for the Pop Flash Ignition Series tournament.

Group A

Image via Flashpoint

TSM (First seed)

Gen.G (Fourth seed)

Cloud9 (Fifth seed)

Dignitas (Eighth seed)

Group B

Image via Flashpoint

Sentinels (Second seed)

Immortals (Third seed)

T1 (Sixth seed)

Envy (Seventh seed)

Day one (Aug. 26): Group stage

Image via Flashpoint