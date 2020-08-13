How to watch Pop Flash: VALORANT Ignition Series

Can anyone put a stop to TSM and Sentinels' dominant streak?

B Site and FACEIT are teaming up to host and produce the fourth and final North American iteration of the VALORANT Ignition Series.

B Site’s founding teams Cloud9, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, and Immortals will take part in the event, alongside TSM, T1, and Sentinels, to compete for their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

The four-day event will be split into two groups of four and kick off with an action-packed group stage. From there, the top two teams from each group will qualify and advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

Pop Flash will feature a cast of familiar faces from Counter-Strike, with hosting, analysis, and commentary from Christine “Potter” Chi, Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg, Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, and Erik “DoA” Lonnquist.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pop Flash.

Participants

Cloud9

TenZ

Relkys

mitch

shinobi

vice

Dignitas

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Team Envy

aKis

c4Lypso

FNS

mummAy

kaboose

Gen.G

effys

gMd

huynh

MkaeL

PLAYER1

Coach: Blank

Immortals

KOLER

Genghsta

Asuna

jcStani

diceyzx

Coach: Gunba

TSM

reltuC

hazed

Wardell

Subroza

drone

Coach: Tailored

T1

brax

Skadoodle

crashies

food

AZK

Coach: froD

Sentinels

ShahZaM

SicK

sinatraa

zombs

dapr

Schedule

Pop Flash kicks off with the group stage on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and comes to its conclusion four days later with the grand finals on Sunday, Aug. 30.

This article will be updated when B Site provides a full schedule.

Where to watch

The event will be shown in its entirety on B Site’s Flashpoint Twitch channel. But, like always, it’ll also be available to watch on Riot’s official VALORANT stream.