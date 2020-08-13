How to watch Pop Flash: VALORANT Ignition Series

B Site and FACEIT are teaming up to host and produce the fourth and final North American iteration of the VALORANT Ignition Series.
B Site’s founding teams Cloud9, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, and Immortals will take part in the event, alongside TSM, T1, and Sentinels, to compete for their share of the $50,000 prize pool.
The four-day event will be split into two groups of four and kick off with an action-packed group stage. From there, the top two teams from each group will qualify and advance to the double-elimination playoffs.
Pop Flash will feature a cast of familiar faces from Counter-Strike, with hosting, analysis, and commentary from Christine “Potter” Chi, Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg, Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, and Erik “DoA” Lonnquist.
Here’s everything you need to know about Pop Flash.
Participants
Cloud9
- TenZ
- Relkys
- mitch
- shinobi
- vice
Dignitas
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Team Envy
- aKis
- c4Lypso
- FNS
- mummAy
- kaboose
Gen.G
- effys
- gMd
- huynh
- MkaeL
- PLAYER1
- Coach: Blank
Immortals
- KOLER
- Genghsta
- Asuna
- jcStani
- diceyzx
- Coach: Gunba
TSM
- reltuC
- hazed
- Wardell
- Subroza
- drone
- Coach: Tailored
T1
- brax
- Skadoodle
- crashies
- food
- AZK
- Coach: froD
Sentinels
- ShahZaM
- SicK
- sinatraa
- zombs
- dapr
Schedule
Pop Flash kicks off with the group stage on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and comes to its conclusion four days later with the grand finals on Sunday, Aug. 30.
This article will be updated when B Site provides a full schedule.
Where to watch
The event will be shown in its entirety on B Site’s Flashpoint Twitch channel. But, like always, it’ll also be available to watch on Riot’s official VALORANT stream.