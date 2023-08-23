Paper Rex has VALORANT fans fearing caster curse ahead of final rounds of Champions

As we near the final stage of VALORANT Champions 2023 with Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses in the upper bracket and Fnatic and LOUD in the lower bracket, one of the teams shared a fun piece of trivia that directly links the top four’s win rates to the VCT caster team. Now fans are worried about the dreaded caster curse affecting their favorite teams.

On Aug. 22, just two days before Champions resumes with two epic matchups—Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses and Fnatic vs. LOUD—Paper Rex posted a tweet with the win rates of all four teams based on which VCT caster duo was casting since Reykjavík 2021. Right away, one caster duo stands out—Lauren “Pansy” Scott and Michael “hypoc” Robins.

According to the data, the duo has cast 13 of Fnatic’s international matches, and the dominant European team won all of them. Meanwhile, Paper Rex is 0-5 when Pansy and hypoc are casting. Now, Paper Rex fans are pleading for the duo not to cast their games—especially if the grand finals end up pitting the two against each other

Related: Paper Rex star might be retiring from pro VALORANT after Champions 2023

DRX, who were eliminated by Fnatic just days ago, also chimed in with speculation of a possible caster curse against them that ended their Champions run.

Wait did we get caster cursed out of Champions pic.twitter.com/B2GLTwbNRO — DRX VS (@DRX_VS) August 23, 2023

Pansy and hypoc were casting the DRX vs. Fnatic elimination game on Aug. 20, and, of course, they kept the streak alive as the latter advanced to the lower bracket semifinals against LOUD after a three-map series.

Related: Riot to debut new VALORANT map during Champions grand final pre-show

VALORANT Champions resumes Aug. 24 for the last four matches, with the new champions crowned on Aug. 26.

About the author