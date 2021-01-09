Omen can plant the spike in the air on Icebox in VALORANT

Combining abilities in VALORANT can lead to unique and exciting situations. A player recently discovered that Omen can plant the spike on top of Sage’s wall on B site on Icebox, and the bomb will remain in the air after the wall is destroyed.

Players can stand on top of Sage’s wall as it deploys, or they can teleport onto it with Omen’s Shrouded Step ability. Once they are in a specific spot on top of the wall, they can teleport between the boxes on B site and Sage’s wall.

If done correctly, the spike can be planted and remain in the air once Sage’s wall is destroyed. Defending players will be unable to defuse the bomb as it is unreachable, and the attacking team can hide without issue.

This strategy is tough to perform as it requires two abilities and for Omen to plant in a specific location. B site on Icebox also has multiple entries, and players can easily kill Omen while planting. But if attackers manage to plant in this spot, it almost guarantees a free round.

VALORANT players have found multiple useful ways to use Omen’s abilities in the last few days. One player discovered a spot where Omen can teleport into a wall on Split, and another explained how to fake a defuse with the Shrouded Step ability.

This spot will likely be removed in a future update as it provides an unfair advantage for the attacking team. Players should consider picking Sage on Icebox for the time being if they need to counter this tactic.