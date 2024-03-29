Jinggg returns: Paper Rex’s 2024 VCT roster situation, explained

After stepping away from professional VALORANT at the end of 2023, Paper Rex’s superstar duelist Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie is coming back to rejoin his squad for the remainder of the year and beyond.

The organization announced Jinggg’s return to the lineup on Friday, March 29, sending shockwaves across the competitive VALORANT community. Fans weren’t expecting to see Jinggg for a long while after his mandatory military service was revealed at the end of 2023. But now, Paper Rex looks like one of the biggest threats from the Pacific region.

The 20-year-old has joined the starting lineup for the foreseeable future but has also left some questions about why he’s coming back so early and the state of the roster.

Among all of the excitement, here is all of the information you’ll need to know about Jinggg’s return.

Why is Jinggg returning early to Paper Rex?

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐱 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫



🇸🇬 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 — Paper Rex is happy to announce that Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie will be returning to competitive play for VCT Pacific, Split 1. After following the due process for… pic.twitter.com/3kvhqxtIQw — Paper Rex (@pprxteam) March 29, 2024

Jinggg is returning to Paper Rex’s starting lineup because he was deemed unfit for military service due to a “life-long medical condition that is managed with ongoing treatment,” according to the organization’s announcement. Paper Rex, however, has ensured fans that his condition does not affect his ability to play VALORANT professionally, etching his road back to the pro scene.

Originally, Jinggg was signed to Paper Rex as a reserve player on the roster. After his official return to the starting lineup, the organization re-signed him to a new contract that will keep him around until 2026. He’ll be coming back in time for 2024 VCT Pacific Stage One and any future tournaments.

Will Monyet play for Paper Rex in 2024?

As a result of Jinggg’s return, however, Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha will be stepping away from the main lineup and will be a reserve player for the roster. The 18-year-old broke into his role as Paper Rex’s Raze extraordinaire and was an essential part of the team’s run at VCT Masters Madrid 2024. He was an important piece on the team after filling in Jinggg’s role and even had some wild clips to add to his highlight reel.

