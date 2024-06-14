How to get and use referral link to sign up for VALORANT console beta

For the first time since its official release, VALORANT will be making its debut on consoles. Countless players are preparing for the limited beta, but only a select group will be chosen. There is, however, a referral link that could get you into the test alongside your friends.

The limited beta began on Friday, June 14, and will feature a mix of different maps across the game with all core, non-competitive game modes at launch. There will be true competitive queues once players have been given ample time to settle into the game, though. There is cross-progression—but no crossplay—between PC and console, but you’ll have a separate rank and MMR on PC and console.

If you wish to get into the action, here is how to get and use a referral link for the VALORANT console beta.

How to acquire and use referral link in VALORANT console beta

Stay patient. Image via Riot Games

A referral link can only be acquired when Riot Games finally invites you to the limited beta, which is gained by signing up for the beta yourself. Once you’ve been accepted for the beta, you should also receive a referral link that can be used up to five times by your friends and family.

Send your chosen recipient the personal referral link and they should be able to claim the console beta invite by clicking the link, getting their own beta key, and following instructions, depending on the platform they’re playing on:

For PlayStation users: Go to the PlayStation store and click on your profile at the top of the screen. Click on Redeem Code from the subsequent menu. Enter the beta key that was given in the referral link.

For Xbox users: Click the Xbox button to open the guide and enter the Xbox Store. Press the View button on your controller to open the side menu, and click the Redeem option. Enter the beta key that was given in the referral link.



Your link can only be used five times before it runs out, so make sure to only send it to the right players you have in mind.

