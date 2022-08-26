How to get Among Us crosshair in VALORANT

Stay sus on the battlefield.

Image via Riot Games

It might not be an official collaboration, but VALORANT players can still get a little sus on the battlefield with a special custom crosshair.

In the game’s newest patch, Riot Games gave players multiple new options to change up their crosshairs, including hexcoded colorways and customizable individual crosshair lines. Some players have discovered a way to change their crosshair into the recognizable spaceman from Among Us.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you want to make your teammates laugh while they spectate your gameplay, input these values into your crosshair settings:

General crosshair settings

ColorPink or Red
OutlinesOn
Outline Opacity1
Outline Thickness3
Center DotOff
Center Dot OpacityN/A
Center Dot ThicknessN/A
Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair OffsetOff
Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair OffsetOn

Inner lines

Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Line Opacity1
Inner Line Length1 / 0
Inner Line Thickness10
Inner Line Offset4
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Outer lines

Show Outer LinesOn
Outer Line Opacity1
Outer Line Length2
Outer Line Thickness9
Outer Line Offset0
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

This crosshair isn’t the most efficient choice when it comes to ranking up because it can be hard to stay consistently precise since there’s a whole astronaut, which could mean the difference between a big whiff or a perfect headshot. If you’re looking to lock in more rank rating, you might want to check out the best VALORANT crosshairs for ranked play.