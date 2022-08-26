It might not be an official collaboration, but VALORANT players can still get a little sus on the battlefield with a special custom crosshair.

In the game’s newest patch, Riot Games gave players multiple new options to change up their crosshairs, including hexcoded colorways and customizable individual crosshair lines. Some players have discovered a way to change their crosshair into the recognizable spaceman from Among Us.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you want to make your teammates laugh while they spectate your gameplay, input these values into your crosshair settings:

General crosshair settings

Color Pink or Red Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 3 Center Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset Off Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset On

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 1 / 0 Inner Line Thickness 10 Inner Line Offset 4 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines On Outer Line Opacity 1 Outer Line Length 2 Outer Line Thickness 9 Outer Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

This crosshair isn’t the most efficient choice when it comes to ranking up because it can be hard to stay consistently precise since there’s a whole astronaut, which could mean the difference between a big whiff or a perfect headshot. If you’re looking to lock in more rank rating, you might want to check out the best VALORANT crosshairs for ranked play.