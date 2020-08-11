FPX reportedly enters VALORANT scene with lineup led by former CS:GO pro ANGE1

ANGE1, shadow, Zyppan, Meddo, and Shao may debut in the FPX jersey today at Allied Esports Odyssey.

FunPlus Phoenix has joined VALORANT’s competitive scene, according to a report from ESPN’s Tyler Erzberger.

The Asian organization has reportedly signed a VALORANT team to compete in Europe. The roster is headlined by long-time Ukrainian CS:GO player Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow, who played his last CS:GO match in March, according to HLTV’s database, and was released from HellRaisers after playing for them for six years.

The rest of the lineup reportedly consists of three Swedish players—Tobias “shadow” Flodström, Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, and Johan “Meddo” Renbjörk—who formerly played VALORANT for FABRIKEN. The fifth player is the Russian Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky, who previously played under the tag of PartyParrots alongside ANGE1.

All of these players apart from Zyppan have a background in CS:GO, but none of them are as experienced as ANGE1. The 30-year-old attended several CS:GO Majors and big tournaments. ANGE1 retired without winning a major title, though.

The roster may debut under the FPX banner at Allied Esports Odyssey, which they qualified for on Aug. 8. ANGE1 and crew will face teams such as G2 Esports, Team Liquid, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. All of the players have already won some minor VALORANT tournaments with their former teams.

If this deal is confirmed, FPX would be the latest well-known esports organization to enter the VALORANT scene, joining teams like T1, TSM, Liquid, G2, and NiP.