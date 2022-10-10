EQ Cerise player accused of cheating in VCT Game Changers admits to faking non-binary identity

EQ Cerise have been at the center of controversy since the team were disqualified from VCT Game Changers open qualifier due to one of their players having allegedly cheated in the 2-1 victory against CLG Red, which ended up being overturned.

The identity of said player was kept anonymous by Riot Games but based on what EQ Cerise in-game leader Amber said after the disqualification, it became known that the player in question is dsylexic. The EQ Cerise player denied using a third-party cheating program but admitted to faking their non-binary identity to compete in VCT Game Changers, VALORANT‘s competitive scene for marginalized genders.

Dsylexic said nabiichu, one of the EQ Cerise players, knew that they had faked their gender and even encouraged them to lie. “I sincerely apologize to my teammates for lying about my non-binary status to play in Game Changers,” dsylexic said in a Twitlonger. Dsylexic also admitted to cheating in the past, but said the cheating software was turned off during the CLG Red match.

“Yes, I do admit that I did own cheating software and was banned prior for using it and stopped because of it,” dsylexic said in a tweet. “It was not used during any of the games played on the account, or the match played on tournament client against CLG.”

Yes, I do admit that I did own cheating software and was banned prior for using it and stopped because of it. It was not used during any of the games played on the account, or the match played on tournament client against CLG. https://t.co/Geb8G34gi8 — dsylexic (@1dsylexia) October 10, 2022

The community in general does not believe dsylexic was playing “pure” versus CLG Red because dsylexic is allegedly listed as a customer in a Discord server that sells third-party cheats for VALORANT.

Nabiichu put out a Twitlonger of their own after dsylexic’s statement and said everything dsylexic had said is true. “I entertained his idea of pretending to be non-binary in order to compete and helped him sub in for my previous team during VCT,” nabiichu said. “I know now how awful what we did was. I should’ve shut down the idea immediately and moved on, but I didn’t. I am sorry to anyone and everyone I have hurt with the terrible decision I made.”

Nabiichu will take a step back from competition and the future of the rest of EQ Cerise players, including dsylexic, remains up in the air.