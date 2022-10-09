EQ Cerise disqualified from VCT Game Changers for allegedly cheating, IGL calls out opponents while denying ruling

The result of a lower bracket closed qualifier VALORANT match at NA VCT Game Changers Three has been overruled following Riot’s detection of prohibited third-party tool usage by a player on EQ Cerise.

Both the discovery and announcement were made by Riot following EQ Cerise’s 2-1 victory over CLG Red in the lower bracket, which would have eliminated CLG Red from the event.

EQ Cerise have now been disqualified from the event and CLG have been granted the victory, advancing them through the lower bracket. CLG Red posted a comical response to the situation on Twitter after Riot made its decision, showing themselves getting resurrected by Sage.

A further investigation is likely to occur following the conclusion of the VCT Game Changers closed qualifier, which could result in further punishments toward members of EQ Cerise. EQ Cerise had reached the closed qualifier via an open qualifier and won their opening match of the closed qualifier but forfeited their second-round upper bracket match to TSM X.

The fact that these CLG red players get paid and lost to us, and are now calling us dogshit due to a false vanguard claim is disgusting. Wait till riot gives our player a pardon and makes all the CLG players look like maniacal children. — Amber (@AmberKittyUwU) October 9, 2022

The team’s IGL Amber responded on Twitter, calling out the CLG Red players and saying that the claim made by Vanguard, Riot’s anti-cheat program, is false. Amber also disputed the ruling by claiming that “the player in question who allegedly was using 3rd party software was bottom fragging that map” and that they “would have won the match anyways.”

I'm going on record to flat-out deny this. Our game against CLG was extremely close. The player in question who allegedly was using 3rd party software was bottom fragging that map. If it does come out that my teammate was cheating that sucks. We would have won the match anyways. https://t.co/aMTjDCC0eK — Amber (@AmberKittyUwU) October 9, 2022

This is the latest in a series of controversies that have drawn the attention away from the competition of Game Changers. Earlier this summer, two players were issued suspensions for “vulgar and targeted” harassment toward other players. Controversy surrounding the series’ age requirement briefly plagued the community just over a week ago.