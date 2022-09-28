Riot says VALORANT Game Changers age requirement will not change in 2023

The VCT Game Changers community was sent into a bit of panic today after confusion surrounding the age requirement for VALORANT’s Game Changers NA tournament came into question.

There may have been some communication between Riot and team managers since an image of a Discord message was shared around social media today indicating that the age rule in the VCT International League teams was also going to apply to Game Changers in 2023.

waited 2 years now i gotta wait 2 more lol pic.twitter.com/HJkyriHJzK — MSF Florescent (@florscnt) September 28, 2022

In response to a request for clarification from Riot, a VCT NA spokesperson told Dot Esports that the rule requirement will not change.

“NA Game Changers minimum age requirement will not change and remain at 16,” the spokesperson said. “The 18+ age requirement only applies to the International Leagues, including teams that qualify into the league through the Ascension tournaments.”

The requirement Riot references is a part of the VCT rules that were recently released with certain rules that International League teams will be required to follow. This included a section about age, which said that players must be born “on or before March 26, 2005.” There were certain exceptions to the rule that required parents to use a parental consent form, but this rule will not be applicable to Game Changers moving forward.

Players who are waiting to play in the main VCT Game Changers events due to their young age were disappointed with the possibility that they would have to wait longer to play in the main events. But now that Riot has clarified the rule, those players will be able to compete once they turn 16.

The next Game Changers tournament main event takes place from Oct. 12 to 16 and the winner of the event will go straight to the first Game Changers international tournament. Players will also be fighting for prize money and points to qualify as the second team to go to the international competition.