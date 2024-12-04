VALORANT Flashback 2024: How to get your recap

With 2024 closing in on an end, it’s time to get your VALORANT Flashback. If the idea of social media-ready cards featuring a rundown of your in-game stats this year excites you, here’s how you can request your personal flashback.

2024 has been a busy year in VALORANT. Besides welcoming two new agents—Clove and Vyse, a new map—Abyss, a new weapon—Outlaw, and other exciting content, the existing agent and map meta was shuffled too, leading to exciting buffs and disheartening nerfs. Additionally, as promised, Riot finally connected the in-game Premier mode to VALORANT Champions Tour, offering deserving ranked players a seamless way to enter pro play.

This year saw many of you reach new peak ranks while others were focused on the fun part. Regardless of your goal, your shiny new VALORANT Flashback 2024 awaits—here’s when and how you can download and share it.

How to get your 2024 VALORANT Flashback

Checking in. Image via Riot Games

Like always, you can choose to receive your VALORANT Flashback in your email. To do this, you need to opt in to receive VALORANT marketing emails in your inbox. Here’s how to check if this option is enabled for your Riot account:

Open the official Riot account page on a browser and sign in to your Riot account.

On the Account Management page, click on Communication Preferences. Ensure that the box beside “Communication from Riot Games” is checked.

You should receive your VALORANT Flashback 2024 email on or after Dec. 5. If you don’t receive it and have made sure that the communication option is enabled in your Riot account, check your email’s Spam folder. Also, you need to have the communication preference option enabled by Dec. 1 to receive your VALORANT Flashback. If you didn’t have it enabled by then, however, don’t worry. You can still check the box and see if you get your Flashback email, but if not, Riot has another option for you.

Starting Dec. 5, you can access a website that will host new features for your VALORANT Flashback throughout this month. Riot has teased two features for the website so far:

You can download a summary of your in-game stats and share on your socials. Get to know your VALORANT persona—a new Flashback feature—based on your playstyle.

The website isn’t live yet, but we’ll update this story with the link once it launches.

What does the VALORANT 2024 Flashback include?

We’re yet to receive our Flashback cards, but if we’re to guess based on past years’ trends, you should be able to access the following:

A summary of your in-game stats featuring your KDA ratio, number of matches won, most played game mode, and total damage dealt. Your VALORANT persona, which is a new Flashback feature confirmed by Riot. An agent stat page featuring your best agents and related data. A performance stats page featuring the number of Aces and clutches you scored, and more. A map stats page highlighting your best maps. A weapon stats page. A friend stats page. A personal progress page featuring a recap of how well you performed in 2024 compared to 2023. New Flashback features throughout December on the website.

We’ll update this story with all the details as soon as they’re confirmed.

