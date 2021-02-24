Dapr’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Dapr does it all.

Image via Riot Games

Michael “dapr” Gulino first made a name for himself in professional Counter-Strike, competing with teams like Denial Esports and Swole Patrol in the North American scene. But after retiring in 2020 to focus on VALORANT, he quickly came into his stride.

Dapr joined orgless team together we are terrific in May 2020 only to be picked up by Sentinels a month later. There, alongside teammates ShaZam, SicK, sinatraa, and zombs, dapr has dominated.

Dapr plays a supportive role for Sentinels, preferring agents like Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage, but despite his tendencies to hold down a site, he’s not afraid to frag. He regularly brings in big numbers, carrying his team.

Here’s dapr's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.66
eDPI264Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 5 / 1 / 5
OutlinesOff / 0 / 0Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1V
Ability 23
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityX
HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Video settings

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways