Dapr’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Michael “dapr” Gulino first made a name for himself in professional Counter-Strike, competing with teams like Denial Esports and Swole Patrol in the North American scene. But after retiring in 2020 to focus on VALORANT, he quickly came into his stride.

Dapr joined orgless team together we are terrific in May 2020 only to be picked up by Sentinels a month later. There, alongside teammates ShaZam, SicK, sinatraa, and zombs, dapr has dominated.

Dapr plays a supportive role for Sentinels, preferring agents like Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage, but despite his tendencies to hold down a site, he’s not afraid to frag. He regularly brings in big numbers, carrying his team.

Here’s dapr's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.66 eDPI 264 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 1 / 5 Outlines Off / 0 / 0 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 V Ability 2 3 Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability X HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings