Dapr’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Michael “dapr” Gulino first made a name for himself in professional Counter-Strike, competing with teams like Denial Esports and Swole Patrol in the North American scene. But after retiring in 2020 to focus on VALORANT, he quickly came into his stride.
Dapr joined orgless team together we are terrific in May 2020 only to be picked up by Sentinels a month later. There, alongside teammates ShaZam, SicK, sinatraa, and zombs, dapr has dominated.
Dapr plays a supportive role for Sentinels, preferring agents like Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage, but despite his tendencies to hold down a site, he’s not afraid to frag. He regularly brings in big numbers, carrying his team.