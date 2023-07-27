Disguised Toast fans finally have something to cheer about in VALORANT

Fans of Disguised Toast VALORANT finally have a team worth rooting for as DSG GC head for the winners finals.

The top-eight North American VALORANT Game Changers teams have been duking it out in this year’s Series II Playoffs this week and the Disguised Toast squad have had an incredible run so far—much to the delight of starving DSG VALORANT fans.

“What is this new fuzzy warm feeling? is this… what winning feels like?” Reddit user u/TheExter wrote on the official discussion thread for yesterday’s DSG GC match against FaZe Clan.

TheExter is referring to the men’s Disguised VALORANT roster, whose performance during this year’s Challengers circuit was underwhelming despite a promising start. DSG took first place during the North American VALORANT Challengers Split One open qualifier back in January, but that was their best result. The roster and their coach have since been released.

Meanwhile, DSG GC have joined their League of Legends colleagues by putting up some truly impressive results during the NA Game Changers Series II main event. The squad—who have been playing together officially for less than a month—not only qualified for the playoffs but also took down other more experienced orgs like Shopify Rebellion (the region’s defacto second place team at this point) and XSET Purple on their journey to the winners bracket final, all while IGL Katherine “Katarina” Patrone was losing her voice.

The opponent waiting for them there is Version1, a team built around the former Cloud9 White core of Melanie “meL” Capone and Alexis Guarrasi who have rightfully earned their reputation as the unbeatable final boss of North American Game Changers. In this tournament alone, they have yet to drop a map.

If DSG GC are actually able to knock the V1 queens off their thrones, Disguised Toast VALORANT fans will really have something to celebrate.

