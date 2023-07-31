Damage-heavy Deadlock bug will make you match MVP in every VALORANT game

As the newest sentinel in VALORANT, Deadlock stirred the meta with her nanowires (as intended), but she also introduced a slew of bugs in the process. Today, adding to the list of flaws, an odd mechanic is giving the Norwegian power to sweep the prestigious match MVP title, and she doesn’t even have to top frag for it.

The next time you see an Omen using his Ultimate to pick up the Spike, pull out Deadlock’s Ultimate and launch it at him.

If Deadlock’s nanowire accelerator hits an ‘ulted’ Omen he will die instantly, according to Average Jonas, a popular Team Liquid VALORANT creator. This will leave you with hundreds and thousands of damage dealt—and easily let you top frag.

To top it off, the Spike disappears too. Even a smurfing Jett or Reyna with 50+ kills can’t beat that weird high score, boosting your Average Combat Score (ACS) to new limits and skyrocketing your Economy Rating (ECON) for the match.

Since VALORANT offers players MVP depending on their ACS, if you pull it off, this bug will easily net you the title, even if you are having a ‘bad aim day.’

While he included a screenshot of his match results flaunting those astonishing numbers, AverageJonas didn’t demonstrate the bug in the action. But he did provide a good enough explanation in a tweet on July 30: “I Deadlock ulted an Omen that was ulting, he insta dies, spike disappears, and it counts as 900k damage.”

AverageJonas had managed to bag only 19 kills that match, with 22 deaths, but got awarded the Match MVP, thanks to an ACS of 34,843 and a 12,834 ECON rating. The enemy Sova had secured 32 kills with a kill-death ratio of two, and they still weren’t good enough for the title.

Another player, baxfish, confirmed the bug’s existence with a screenshot of their match results, in which the enemy Deadlock had an ACS of 50,153 and an ECON of 21,481. Baxfish had picked Omen, indicating they were the victim of the bug.

Notably, it’s quite easy to miss Deadlock’s Annihilation; the seven-pointer, hard-earned Ultimate in VALORANT can easily go to waste when replicating this bug. Omen can cancel his Ultimate and still manage to pick up the bomb, sending the pulse nowhere. Hitting an Omen with Deadlock’s nanowire accelerator at the perfect time requires a bit of luck. It’s more likely to happen as an accident or if the Omen isn’t aware of the bug.

While the bug seems harmless, abusing it in games isn’t a good idea. Riot Games isn’t tolerant of intentional bug abusers in VALORANT, and players have reported getting banned for it. If you want to try it out for fun, I recommend you do it in an Unrated match.



