Cloud9 adds Silk Road star to VALORANT lineup

North American organization Cloud9 has added a seventh player to its VALORANT lineup, according to the global contract database and confirmed by sources close to Dot Esports.

Silk Road free agent Hasan “BlackHeart” Hammad has signed for Cloud9 as a substitute until 2026.

Unlike the rest of the squad, BlackHeart will not travel to Brazil to compete at the VCT LOCK//IN tournament, which is set to begin on Feb. 13, according to sources.

BlackHeart took part in the VALORANT Challengers League open qualifiers, which took place last month. Under the Silk Road banner, his team managed to finish in the top 32 of the Last Chance Qualifier following a defeat to ‘i love valorant.’

Cloud9, which was one of the orgs selected by Riot Games to enter a partnership to compete in the Americas international league, is allowed to field a maximum of 10 players for its VALORANT roster, five of which will start matches, under the new ruling for the 2023 VCT season.

Cloud9 are set to compete in the first international VALORANT event of the year next week. The VCT LOCK//IN, which will feature all 30 partnered teams from across the world, is set to kick off the first year of the new international league format.

Cloud9 will face Paper Rex in the opening match but will be sent home if they fail to take the victory. If Cloud9 take down Paper Rex, the team are set to play the winner of BBL Esports or DRX.