Classic VALORANT trick for discovering new lineups is perfect for Deadlock

This oldie is a goodie when it comes to practicing lineups for Deadlock.

It’s no secret that VALORANT players can, and often do, use the game’s custom match mode to practice new lineups and work on their plays with different agents using different little tweaks to the game. We’re happy to report that one player has found that one of these tricks actually still works perfectly to practice with VALORANT’S latest agent, Deadlock.

Reddit user u/YoutubeRemvalorant posted a TikTok video on June 28 where they showed off a classic way to practice lineups for agents that use projectiles like throwable smokes or mollies. The trick is relatively simple: players just need to navigate to the custom game tab in their VALORANT client and turn on cheats in the settings.

With cheats enabled, you can see a green circle that indicates where your projectile will fall based on your aim. This trick works with Viper’s smoke orb, Harbor’s Cove, Killjoy’s molly, KAY/O’s molly, Gekko’s Thrash, and now Deadlock’s GravNet.

Enemies caught within this ability’s area of effect are forced to crouch and move very slowly, providing a window for Deadlock and her teammates to pick them off or stall for time. Since Deadlock’s kit is all about controlling areas and keeping sites locked down, aspiring mains should probably get their reps in with GravNet lineups.

This isn’t the only cool way to mess around with Deadlock’s kit that VALORANT players have found so far. One player shared a clip showing that you can use her Barrier Mesh ability to not only boost yourself upward, but also surf on it.

With the agent only freshly released, we’re probably still in for plenty of innovation when it comes to Deadlock’s abilities and using them creatively.

About the author