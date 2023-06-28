You can actually surf on Deadlock’s barrier in VALORANT

With VALORANT officially in its seventh Episode, one development that’s been interesting to track is how the community has continued to push the boundaries of its movement.

From double-satcheling in with Raze to bunny-hopping around with Neon, and even breaking the ethics of tactical shooters with the Poppin swing, players have routinely discovered and mastered fine details of the game that can lead to some round-turning plays.

Now that Deadlock has also made her debut, it’s certainly no surprise that part of the attention has been directed to what potentially unintended pieces of tech players can find. Naturally, a lot of this early experimenting has had to do with her signature Barrier Mesh ability—VALORANT’s fresh alternative to Sage’s wall.

As showcased by jjjoshy on June 27, it appears players can not only boost themselves up with her barriers but also surf on them as well.

As shown in the seven-second Twitter clip, there are two main factors that must be met for players to pull this off. First, you will need to run and jump off an elevated surface so that you can make it on top of the wall.

Secondly, you have to perfectly align the front and back parts of the barrier from your point of view before you jump. If it’s slightly misaligned, you’ll either drop to one of the sides or be stopped in the middle.

If all things go to plan, you’ll find yourself smoothly gliding across the top of the barriers.

Considering how buggy it looks, it certainly seems like this interaction wasn’t intended to be in the game. But if you’re ever in a situation where you or another Deadlock player happens to leave her Barrier Mesh in a spot that can be leaped on, it might not hurt to give this a try to see if you can catch your opponents off guard.

