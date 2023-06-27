VALORANT’s new agent Deadlock pulls her best Sage impression with neat barrier trick

Ever since the first season of VALORANT, Sage has been the only agent that could boost up her teammates to new angles and positions on the map with her ever-useful Barrier Orb. But with Episode Seven kicking off today, fans are getting a new sentinel that is trying to emulate the iconic healer’s boosting capabilities on the battlefield.

Deadlock is the latest addition to VALORANT‘s growing roster of characters, and she comes equipped with a plethora of deadly abilities that will be tough to beat when trying to dive onto a site, whether you’re on attack rushing to plant the spike or on defense trying to defuse.

BRAND NEW DEADLOCK BOOST WICKED pic.twitter.com/HjcRoOW2di — Grim (@GrimValorant) June 26, 2023

One of her abilities is called Barrier Mesh, a powerful stalling tool that spawns four transparent barriers from the center origin point that can be shot through but not walked through. Many players believed that the walls were too thin to walk on, but popular VALORANT content creator and Sage enthusiast Grim discovered that agents can actually boost themselves onto walls with the right positioning.

On the map Ascent, for example, Grim takes position in mid by the middle wall, on the opposite side of the bench area of the map by the courtyard. While pushing himself into the corner by the wall and the large box, he throws Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh underneath himself and waits.

The walls fail to appear for a few seconds, but when Grim jumped, the barriers finally appeared and boosted Grim skywards onto the box beside him. It seems that although the ability doesn’t boost people nearly as reliably or easily as Sage’s Barrier Orb, it can be used when both the ability and agent are pushed into a corner or confined area.

This could prove to be very useful information for players who are trying to surprise their enemies with a quick angle change, especially because most players won’t expect Deadlock to rise up onto elevated ground like a Sage. This also adds Deadlock to the list of characters that can access higher ground, like Sage with Barrier Orb, Jett’s Updraft, Omen’s Shrouded Step, and Raze’s Blast Pack.

