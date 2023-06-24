New VALORANT agent Deadlock adds trap-focused map control to meta for Episode 7

The newest sentinel joining the VALORANT agent roster has been revealed as Deadlock, a nanowire-wielding Norwegian agent that can catch, concuss, or cut off enemy players with various traps while using their ultimate to capture, constrict, and even kill a single enemy.

Deadlock’s ability kit revolves around the placement of traps that can catch and affect enemy players in unique ways. Game designer Alexander Mistakidis said the goal for the VALORANT team was to create an agent that could “hold their ground actively with their utility, as opposed to needing to set up their utility in advance.”

Deadlock utilizes a GravNet grenade that can be thrown overhand or underhand, and when it detonates on landing, it forces any enemies caught in it to crouch and be slowed. Her Sonic Sensor can be deployed on a surface, and concusses a wide area if it detects any footsteps, weapon fire, or “significant noise in the area.”

Her signature ability is Barrier Mesh, a disc that when thrown on the ground generates four barriers in a plus (+) formation which block and restrict movement. Finally, Deadlock’s fearsome Annihilation ultimate ability fires a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted into a cocoon, and the constricted agent is killed if pulled all the way to the end of the nanowire line. The agent can be freed by their teammates beforehand if they destroy the cocoon.

With this kit, Deadlock should be able to exert an exceptional amount of map control, but as the developer comments indicate, her utility is more reactively placed than sentinels like Cypher and Killjoy which place more straightforward setups. While she will certainly provide help with defensive setups, Deadlock appears primed to be a huge difference-maker during retakes and post-plants.

Deadlock should become the first agent that is unlocked via the new limited-time agent recruitment event, as part of the new progression system to be introduced in Episode Seven. Matches played and rounds won will go towards completing new daily missions that award the XP needed to unlock Deadlock; however, she can also be unlocked instantly for players that have a Game Pass subscription, or via purchase with VALORANT points.

